Whales spotted off Taupata Point

The Department of Conservation is monitoring a pod of about 200 pilot whales milling around in the sea off Taupata Point on the western side of Golden Bay.

They are believed to be the same whales that were in the bay yesterday including whales that refloated after stranding.

The tide is now going out and unless the whales start to swim out to sea there is risk of them stranding in the outgoing tide.

DOC staff are in a boat monitoring the whales and also on the shore ready to try to turn the whales around should they being to head towards the shore and be at risk of stranding.