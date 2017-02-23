Waimea students success celebrated

Waimea College celebrated its excellent NCEA results last week when principal Scott Haines shouted the top year 12 and 13 students lamingtons for lunch.

Scott started the Pink Lamington Celebration of Excellence last year after taking over as school principal at the end of 2015.

On Wednesday, the 102 year 12 and 13 students who were endorsed with excellence in NCEA level one and two were invited to the celebration.

Scott says the celebration recognises the students “awesome academic results”.

“I just want to celebrate excellence and celebrate success and the good things the students are doing,” Scott says.

“We want to show that academic success and being a high achiever in the classroom is cool, and that we celebrate, respect and want to support it.”

Scott says he is delighted that the school’s NCEA results are well above the national average, which ranges from three to five per cent.

And Scott is confident that Waimea’s NCEA results will get even better next year when they change the senior curriculum to focus on “quality not quantity”.

“When I started here, I asked all the staff and all the parents and students what they thought was good about the school and what they thought needed changing, and the message I got, loud and clear, was that the students were trying to do too much.

“Most secondary schools in New Zealand study six subjects and we study seven and most schools limit the number of credits and we don’t so, next year, our students will be sitting fewer subjects and fewer credits per subject,” he says.

“We’ve also introduced classes and tutorials at lunch time that specifically target the merit and excellence results. We already had some of our teachers doing that but we introduced that school-wide last year.”

For the record, 156 Waimea College students passed NCEA level 1 with merit or excellence while 108 passed level two with merit or excellence.