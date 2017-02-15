Vettes coming to Nelson

One hundred and nine of the estimated 3000 Cheverolet Corvettes in New Zealand will be cruising around Nelson this weekend as part of the National Corvette Convention which features a display of the classic sports cars at Founders Heritage Park on Saturday.

The convention is being organised by the Top of the South Corvettes and two of the committee members, Sheryle and John Grant of Stoke, say car enthusiasts are in for a real treat.

John says Corvettes are one of the most eye-catching American sports cars and, for that reason, they won’t be travelling in a full convoy when they cruise through Nelson.

“We’ll be driving along Whakatu Dr when we all go out to Seifrieds for lunch on Sunday but we’ll only be driving in groups of 10,” John says.

“You can’t put 109 Corvettes on the road together because they would distract too many of the other drivers – it would cause a traffic jam.”

John says Corvettes are one of the most enduring American sports cars, with Chevrolet so far manufacturing seven generations of Vettes since the first C1 rolled off the production line in Detroit in 1953.

He says the convention will feature cars ranging from a 1958 model to one that is just six months old, with the most popular being the classic Stingray.

“The Stingray shape is an American icon and it’s timeless. It’s 50 years old and still looks good,” he says.

And it’s not surprising that John and Sheryle will be lining up their his-and-hers Corvettes at Founders on Saturday. John, who has owned four Corvettes, has a 1971 Stingray while Sheryle has a 1969 model.

“I’ve always been a car person but when you have kids and a mortgage you can’t have a hobby car,” John says. “So when the boys left home I thought I’d do something for me and started looking for a mid-60s Mustang.

“But then a friend convinced me to get a Corvette and they been our hobby ever since. My Stingray’s almost 50 years old and it shakes and rattles, but I love driving it.”

The Corvettes will be on display at Founders Heritage Park on Saturday from 10am to 1pm. Admission is $2 per person or $5 for a family with all proceeds being donated to a Nelson charity.