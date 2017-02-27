Update: two dead in Coastal Highway crash

A multiple car accident on the Coastal Highway, Redwood Valley area, this morning has left two people dead while five others have received injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

Multiple fire appliances and police were called to the scene at around 10:48 am, along with the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter.

Two people have been confirmed dead, while five people were trapped within vehicles creating a difficult rescue for fire crews.

The rescue helicopter made two trips, transporting patients to Nelson Hospital.

Another three patients went by road in the ambulance to the hospital.

Four vehicles were involved in the accident including two four-wheel drives, a truck and a caravan.

Diversions are still in place on the highway at Redwood Road, Maisey Rd intersection and Gardner Valley Rd.

The reasons for the accident are still unknown at this point and police will continue their investigation on the crash site.

The road will be closed until at least 5 pm tonight as the Serious Crash Unit investigate the scene and the cause of the accident.