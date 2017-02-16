Update: Chemical spill in Motueka

The Motueka Transfer Station was cordoned off after staff became unwell following a chemical spill around 10 am this morning.

Fire crew responded in their Hazmat gear and found the suspected chemicals before removing them from the area in a secure container.

The transfer station staff who were earlier feeling unwell were monitored by St John ambulance staff outside the transfer station but were fine.

A staff member at the station confirmed that the cordon has now been lifted and they are once again open for business.