Two teens arrested after alleged stealing spree

Nelson Police have arrested two teenage boys for burglary and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle after an alleged stealing spree in Stoke overnight.

Acting Senior Sergeant Brett Currie says Police first caught wind of the situation when the located a car in a ditch near Saxon Field.

“While dog teams were attempting to track the occupants of the abandoned vehicle, a report came in that two men had entered a garage of Kingsford Drive and stolen an electric cycle.”

Brett says Police then discovered the abandoned car had been stolen earlier in the evening.

“Shortly thereafter we received reports of two men riding an electric cycle in the Tahuna area.

“The men were located by dog teams at a residential Tahunanui address a short time later, along with an electric cycle.”

The two boys, aged 16 and 17, are scheduled to appear in the Nelson Youth Court on February 22.