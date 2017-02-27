Two charged following midnight stabbing

The two teenage boys arrested on Sunday morning have been charged following a fight in which a man was stabbed in the stomach.

Two groups of people were involved in the altercation that took place shortly after midnight yesterday morning, near the corner of St Vincent and Natalie Streets.

Detective Sergeant Lex Bruning says one of the 18-year-old males has been charged with male assaults female and common assault, while the other has been charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Both those arrested are on bail and due to appear in Nelson District Court on March 6.

Police have completed a scene examination and have recovered a knife believed to have been involved in the incident.

The victim, a man in his 30s, has undergone surgery in hospital and has been spoken to briefly by Police.

A number of witnesses and people involved are yet to be interviewed, as Police continue to piece together the events leading up to this incident.