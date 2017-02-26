Two arrested after midnight stabbing

Two teenagers have been arrested following a midnight altercation in which a man was stabbed in the stomach.

At approximately 12.15am this morning, two groups became involved in a verbal and physical altercation at the corner of St Vincent and Natalie Streets.

During the altercation, a 36-year-old man was stabbed once in the stomach area with a knife.

He was taken to Nelson Hospital and underwent surgery and is now recovering in the ward with no life threatening injuries.

Two 18-year-old local men were arrested at the scene.

Police have been completing a scene examination which includes a search of the bush in front of Saint Vincent St retailer Harvey Norman.

Police are continuing to piece together the events leading up to the altercation before any charges are laid.

“The victim is extremely lucky and this type of assault can easily lead to serious injury or even be fatal,” says Detective Sergeant Lex Bruning.

“We will be ascertaining why the altercation started and whether alcohol was involved.”

One of the two groups present comprised two 18-year-old men while the other group of four comprised two men and two women.

Police request anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have been near the scene around midnight to contact Nelson Police 03 5463840. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.