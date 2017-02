Cars will be delayed following an incident at the Nayland Rd over bridge around half an hour ago.

Police are diverting traffic away from Whakatu Dr and Nayland Rd with Senior Sergeant Scott Richardson saying they are making efforts to clear the scene as quickly as possible but expects delays for a while yet.

“There will be delays on Whakatu Dr for some time so if people can take that into account and use alternative routes like Main Rd Stoke or The Ridgeway to get in an out of town.”