TQs race for South Island glory

Milestone Homes Top of the South Speedway will be buzzing this Saturday night with the South Island Three Quarter Midget Championship.

Like bees around a honey-pot, TQs duck and dive around the race track, crossing each other’s path at will.

It doesn’t always go to plan and rollovers are never too far away.

The local contingent will be led by Alicia McLauchlan, who is currently leading the club points.

Morgan Frost is starting to get back on the pace after having a stop-start season.

Jayden Corkill is new to the grade this year but past racing experience has seen him pick up a few feature wins already,

Darkie Armstrong has a new car while Dylan Stone-Cuthbert has been ultra-consistent.

The challenge will come from Ruapuna’s Jeremy Webb, who has not been seen in Nelson as often this season.

Kyle Glover has had plenty of laps on the Nelson track this year and the Cantabarian will be gunning for a podium spot.

Greymouth’s Thompson brothers, James and Rodney, will be the pick of the Coasters. They know how to use the track to their advantage.

It is an opportunity for all drivers to set themselves up for a tilt at the national title at the same track next season.

The Tasman Thunder stock car team will be in Gisborne at the New Zealand Team’s Championship.

The Super Stocks head south to Christchurch to contest their South Island title.

Nelson’s Shane Harwood is hoping to defend the championship he won last year.