Tasman United coach stood down after meeting no-show

Tasman United coach Richard Anderson has been relieved of his duties for this weekend after failing to show for a meeting with club officials this morning.

Tasman United president Mark Sheehan says the meeting had been scheduled to discuss issues around the team going forward.

However, Richard no-showed the meeting and has not been in contact since.

Mark says assistant coach Davor Tavich will be in charge of the team for their match against Waitakere United on Sunday.

Richard did take the team for Wednesday training as usual, Mark says.

Mark says he was confident Richard was still in the Nelson area but he had not been given a reason as to why he did not show for the meeting.

Richard has been approached for comment.

Mark refused to elaborate on what issues were going to be discussed at the meeting but says it was not driven by either performance or player unhappiness.

Tasman sit bottom of the national competition with just seven points from 13 games in their debut season.

Mark says the club was keen to reschedule the meeting as soon as possible and Davor’s time in charge was just for this week at this stage.