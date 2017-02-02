Tasman schools still growing

Waimea Intermediate is “bursting” with a capacity of 640 students enrolled to start the year while Waimea and Garin colleges again have record rolls, reflecting the continuing growth of schools around the Tasman district.

The district’s biggest primary school, Henley, is also full with a starting roll of 500, up from 476 last year. Richmond Primary will be starting with 438 students and will reach 500 for the third consecutive year.

Waimea Intermediate principal Justine McDonald says their roll exceeds the Ministry of Education guideline of 625 for the school and all their classes are full. The school has been unable to accept out-of-zone students, including those who have had siblings at the school.

“We are managing but we are having to maximise all our resources,” Justine says.

Waimea College principal Scott Haines says they started the year on Tuesday with a record roll of 1577 students, up from 1503 last year. The number of international students has also increased from 50 last year to a record high of 60 this year.

“We are absolutely at capacity now,” Scott says. “I fell really sorry for the 48 out-of-zone students we had to turn away. “We have 14 new staff, including eight teachers, which takes the staff up to around 200 with 144 teachers. It’s a very big place.”

Scott says they have been keen to attract more international students because Waimea has just three per cent compared to around seven per cent for most of the region’s secondary schools.

“We are trying to attract more because our students live in a global society so it’s important to have international students – everyone grows when we share cultures.” Scott says the international students “are a good fit because they are all seniors who top up classes that don’t have big numbers. They are not taking the place of out-of-zone students who are trying to enrol at Waimea.”

Tapawera Area School principal Kelvin Woodley says their roll “is a up a bit on last year with just under 200 students enrolled”. Kelvin says that goes against trend of rural school rolls generally declining as a result of families moving to the bigger centres.

“We are still getting urban drift but we have also had a number of people coming to our school from out of town,” Kelvin says. “One of the families has moved here from Auckland as a lifestyle choice because the husband can work from home now that we have fast wireless broad band so that may be a factor.”

Garin principal John Maguire says they are also growing with the starting roll increasing from 505 last year to 530 this year, including 38 internationals. Garin also has 67 non-preference students who don’t have any association with the Catholic Church.

Although Garin is growing, John says they have still have plenty of room because the school has a maximum roll of 670. John says he is looking forward to welcoming the 120 new students enrolled in the school.

Murchison Area School’s new principal Andy Ashworth says they are also growing with a roll of 150 compared to 120 last year. The school has four new staff and is introducing “lots of new initiatives, mainly around small class sizes, use of integrated ICT within all classrooms.”