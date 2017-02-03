Tasman duo get NZ Sevens call up

The Tasman duo of Trael Joass and Andrew Knewstubb will get their starting caps for the All Blacks Sevens in the fourth leg of 2016/17 HSBC World Series in Sydney this weekend.

“We are excited to give Trael and Andrew an opportunity to play this weekend and take the form they showed at the National Sevens and apply that at an international level,” said All Blacks Sevens head coach Scott Waldrom.

“We learned a lot from Wellington and continue to work on what’s required to win in what has become a very tough World Series. Last weekends Fiji quarter-final showed us that if you make a few mistakes you will be punished by the opposition and we can’t afford that this weekend with another tough pool.

Andrew was named most valuable player at the national sevens tournament last month. The duo are in the squad with another Tasman player, Tone Ng Shiu who is a travelling reserve.