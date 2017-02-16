Subsidised neutering available for menacing dogs

Nelson City Council and the SPCA are working together to offer subsidised neutering and micro-chipping for menacing dogs.

“Council is proactive in encouraging owners of known menacing dogs to comply with regulations,” said Group Manager Strategy and Environment Clare Barton.

“We hope this programme will encourage owners of dogs that are not on our database to take advantage of the subsidy.”

Nelson City Council’s dog control policy requires all dogs classified as menacing to be neutered at a clinic at a cost of $25.

Dogs can be classed as menacing if they are reported to be a threat to people, stock, poultry, domestic animals or wildlife.

Any dog owners who wish to take advantage of this offer should contact the Nelson SPCA to confirm eligibility of their dog for neutering and micro-chipping under the programme and click here for more information.