Serious crash on Coastal Highway

Police and other emergency services are on the scene at a serious crash involving three vehicles on SH60, The Coastal Highway, Redwood Valley which occurred at around 10.48 this morning.

It’s understood that some passengers have critical injuries.

Diversions are in place on SH60 (Coastal Highway) at Redwood Road and Gardner Valley Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible or take diversions where directed.

Traffic travelling between Richmond and Motueka is encouraged to take the Inland Highway.

The road will be closed till at least 5 pm tonight as the Serious Crash Unit investigate the scene.

More to come.