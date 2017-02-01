School’s back and so are uniforms

The new school year starts this week for secondary school students and Nayland College is set for the biggest shake up, with Year 11 senior students wearing a uniform for the first time in almost 15 years.

The process has taken over a year but principal Daniel Wilson says he’s happy with the outcome, which will see students choose from a range of formal and informal options including a new black check shirt or blouse and polo shorts and blazers.

The Stoke college will also welcome 14 new staff and a slightly increased roll, thanks to more Year 9 students than the previous years.

Around the region, it seems most high schools have recorded modest increases to their rolls.

Nelson College’s roll is sitting at 1201 for the start of term one, which is up slightly on last year’s 1172 students. They also have more international students and year nine students – there will be 244 this year, compared to 231 in 2016.

Headmaster Gary O’Shea says their roll growth is putting a strain on rooms.

“We have had a classroom block built in the past two years and a prefab classroom brought in when we were doing earthquake strengthening, and these spaces will be full in 2017,” he says.

“Any more roll growth will necessitate additional classrooms.”

Nelson College for Girls principal Cathy Ewing says, that while they don’t know their final student numbers yet, the roll looks to be similar to last year.

“Year nine enrolments look to be on par with 2016, but there are continuing enrolments happening,” she says.

The college saw several retirements of long- serving staff last year, so will have a number of new staff beginning this week.

Waimea College principal Scott Haines says they start the year on Tuesday with a record roll of 1577 students, up from 1503 last year. The number of international students has also increased from 50 last year to a record high of 60 this year.

“We are absolutely at capacity now,” Scott says.

“I feel really sorry for the 48 out-of-zone students we had to turn away.

Garin principal John Maguire says they are also growing with the starting roll increasing from 505 last year to 530 this year, including 38 internationals.