Sarau fest celebrates tenth anniversary

Another year, another Sarau Festival with 2017 marking 10 years since the first event. Throughout its decade, the Sarau Festival has continued to celebrate the blackcurrant harvest and continues to be a great example of community spirit, not to mention a generous supporter of local community groups, initiatives and facilities. As usual, thousands of people turned out to soak up the sunshine, the entertainment and the variety of stalls. “It’s fantastic, I never miss it but [my friend] has recently moved into the area and this was on her must-do list because she’d heard how wonderful it was,” says Louise Wileman. “You see so many people in the community, the variety is fantastic and it’s all on your doorstep.”

“It’s really awesome,” says Emily Tibbs. “It’s nice and relaxed, we were particularly looking forward to the live music.”

“This is our first time [at the Sarau Festival],” says Kathy Mason. “We were just looking forward to the live music and the whole vibe of the event, it does feel very peaceful.”

Organiser Jenny Leith says around 4500 people attended Sarau Festival’s tenth edition and that it was, once again, a very successful day. “It went really well, the day had a happy atmosphere, perfect weather, it was a great party in the Moutere,” says Jenny. “We also had a fantastic team of volunteers and it was great to see a number of young people in the community also come along and volunteer.”