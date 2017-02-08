Sam and Piper get national swim nod

Two of the region’s best swimmers will get national television exposure this weekend.

Sam McKenzie and Piper Riley have been picked for the South Island Makos which will compete against three North Island teams at Auckland’s National Aquatic Centre.

The event will be shown live on Sky Sport.

The two Waimea College pupils won’t find out what disciplines and distances they’ll race in until closer to the starting gun, but it does give them an opportunity to compete in front of national selectors.

Each of the four teams is 40-strong, with one Australian swimmer included as a “wild card”.

Sam says it’s New Zealand’s answer to American college swimming.

There are 20 under-15 boys and girls and 20 16-and-over men and women.

This action-packed event will take place over 4 hours split into two sessions, with the sessions being broken up by the Legends Relay which will feature a number of past swimming greats.

Both teens will continue their build-up for the National Age Group Championships where a New Zealand team for the Youth Commonwealth Games will be named.