Rubbish dump cordoned off following chemical spill

The fire service are suited up in Hazmat gear and responding to a chemical spill at the Motueka Transfer Station.

District Shift Commander Clare Robertson says reports came in around 10 am following several staff members feeling unwell.

While the Police were stood down due to the nature of the incident, the fire service is still at the scene.

“[Fire] are working on it now and have just determined that it is, in fact, a chemical spill.”

Clare says while she could not confirm what the chemical was, it is “sufficient to warrant a full response from fire.”

Staff have been removed from the area and the fire service has put a cordon in place at the Transfer Station’s entrance while they work to neutralise the situation.