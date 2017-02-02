Richmond hills gazebo vandalised

After suffering extreme damage at the hands of vandals over the Christmas period, the Richmond Hills gazebo has had to be removed.

“They’d smashed out one of the supporting structures and left two others in very poor condition with just the fourth one intact,” says Tasman District Council’s horticulture officer for Richmond, Richard Hilton. “With advice from contractors, we felt that it wasn’t safe and even though it had been braced up, if any other vandalism was to occur, the roof structure could fall on to somebody, or, if the vandals were really enthusiastic, they could have actually sent the roof structure down the hillside.”

As a result, the undamaged roof was taken off in one piece and is now being stored at Rabbit Island. The rest of the structure was also removed and “when everybody’s back from summer holidays and things we’re going to have a look at how we can rebuild the structure using the original roof but make it a little bit more vandal-proof,” says Richard.

“We’ll probably end up building a more open structure that people can see into, we’ll remove some of the shrubs around it and make it a bit more inviting. I don’t expect it to be back for the next month or two but we do intend to rebuild.”

Richard says it’s a shame that a few individuals decided to damage the structure in such a way, especially considering one of the Rotary members who was involved in building the gazebo originally has recently passed away, “so it’s quite disrespectful.”