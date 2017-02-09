Queen St could unearth surprises

The Tasman District Council’s new engineering services manager, Richard Kirby, is “highly impressed” with all the planning that has gone into the Queen St upgrade project but says everyone should still expect the unexpected when contractors dig up Richmond’s main street.

The $11million upgrade, which started on Tuesday, is designed to increase the capacity of stormwater pipes and direct water away from buildings to prevent the flooding that devastated Richmond’s central business district in 2011 and 2013.

Ageing water and wastewater pipes and telecommunications and power services will be also replaced and the streetscape modernised to create a more pedestrian-friendly space for the community.

Although Richard has been thrown in the deep-end, coming into his new job just weeks before the start of such a challenging project, he’s confident that council staff and contractors Hawkins have done all the groundwork. Richard says they are all fully aware of the impact of the project on retailers and businesses on Queen St and have done everything possible to ensure that the disruption will be minimised.

“When I arrived here, I thought I’d been thrown a bit of a hospital pass with the Queen St upgrade about to start,” Richard says. “But I’ve been very impressed with all the work our staff have done to make sure the project goes smoothly.

“They have done the planning and worked closely with all the businesses right from the start. They’ve also made sure there will always be someone on the ground to help resolve any issues that come up.”

However, Richard warns that there will almost certainly be some surprises once the contractors start excavating the ground. There is an extensive network of old pipes and cables running underneath Queen St and he says some of these may not be “where they are supposed to be” on the plans.

“I was involved in the redevelopment of the main street in Feilding when I worked up there and, once we started digging up the road, there were always things we didn’t know about. We hit an old water pipe that had been replaced and was supposed to have been turned off but was still live and also a live power cable that was two metres away from where it was on the plans.

“We even dug up an old cesspit that we didn’t know about and had probably been there since the days when horse and carts used the street. Things like that are always going to happen so we need to make sure we deal with them quickly – we don’t want a water fountain in the middle of Queen Street.”

Tasman mayor Richard Kempthorne says the project is “obviously going to be very disruptive” and council’s focus has been to minimise those disruptions.

The loss of car parking outside retailers and businesses during the construction stage is one of the biggest concerns and council is looking at reducing time limits in adjacent car parks to ensure customers can find a park.

A 50-year-old cement water pipe that runs from the intersection of Gladstone Rd and Queen St to the Wensley Rd roundabout is also being replaced in conjunction with stage one of the Queen St upgrade.

The replacement of this pipe will take four weeks with some of the work taking place at night so that the section of Queen St outside stage one and footpaths can remain open. The pipe runs down the northern side of Queen St and is being replaced to minimise the risk of serious water disruption during construction.