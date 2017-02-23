Popular bike road paved

A group of civil contractors took time out from their busy day jobs last week to complete what they considered to be a high priority community project at the popular Silvan Forest Mountainbike Park near Richmond.

Nelson Marlborough Civil Contractors NZ chairman Malcolm Edridge of Edridge Contracting and branch members Andrew Spittal of Ching Contracting and Gary Donaldson of Donaldson Civil, with help from Fulton Hogan and Downer, were on site last Friday to oversee the sealing of the access road to Silvan Forest.

The contractors offered to seal the road because the new mountainbike park is proving so popular that increased traffic is creating a dust nuisance for neighbouring property owners.

Although all three contractors are busy with big projects around the Nelson-Tasman region, they are also keen mountainbikers and, along with land owner Rick Griffin, members of the Mountainbike Trails Trust that established Silvan Forest Mountainbike Park.

So all four were happy to leave their day jobs and be on site on Friday to make sure the community project went smoothly. “We are getting 1200 riders using the park each week and over 600 cars using the access road so it’s creating a bit of dust,” Andrew says. “We put up a 20kmh speed limit sign to slow the cars down and try and reduce the dust but it’s not working so we decided to seal the road as a community project for Nelson-Marlborough Contractors.”

Andrew says Edridge Contracting supplied the machinery while Downer provided the gravel and Fulton Hogan did the sealing.

Ching Contracting and Donaldson Civil also helped out along with the Tasman District Council.

Rick says he is amazed at the popularity of the park which only opened in 2015 and now has about 30km of trails.

The park’s network is about to be extended again with the construction of the first of three new downhill tracks scheduled to start “in a week’s time”.

“When we first talked about the idea of a mountainbike park and then made the first trails, I didn’t ever think it would become this popular,” Rick says. “There’re so many people using it now and lots of young kids, which is really pleasing – we have a philosophy of making 90 per cent of the trails rideable for 90 per cent of the riders and that’s working very well.”

Gary says the park’s popularity is due to its close proximity to Richmond and excellent network of rideable trails.

Ideally, Gary wants to see the neighbouring council-owned Kingsland Forest developed as a mountainbike park so that it could be linked into Silvan Forest.

For more information on the trust go to mtbtrailstrust.org.nz