Alleged jewellery thief identified

Nelson teenager Jevan Joseph is being chased by Police, who believe the 19-year-old is linked to a spate of burglaries over the past month.

Police have executed eight separate search warrants in relation to the burglaries, since Tuesday. So far, three people have been arrested.

During the search, $13,000 worth of jewellery from the Jens Hansen Jewellery store burglary was recovered, as well as a $30,000 piece of jewellery stolen from Mount Street.

Other properties targeted include Bishopdale Caltex, Stoke New World, Motueka Liquorland.

Police are still searching for the 19-year-old who is approximately 180cm tall and is of medium build.

Jevan is considered dangerous and should not be approach by members of the public. Anyone who sees him should contact Police immediately.

If you have seen Joseph, or have any information that could assist Police in their investigations into the burglaries, please contact Nelson Police on (03) 546 3840. Alternatively, information can also be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.