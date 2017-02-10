Police continue to investigate death of Tracey-Anne Harris

It has been a year since the death of Tracey-Anne Harris and Nelson detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her unexplained death.

The 43-year-old’s body was found in her Marlowe Street home in Stoke on Thursday, February 11, 2016, and her death remains the focus of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Following the death of his mother, Jade Harris escaped home detention, believing that Tracey had been murdered.

He later turned himself in and received a prison sentence to replaced the original home detention.

Digging into the case once more, Detective Sergeant Ian Langridge believes some people in the community have yet to speak to Police.

“While we are building a detailed picture of the events during the days leading up to her body being discovered, the investigation team believe there are more people in the community who hold vital information about what happened to her.

Ian Langridge says hundreds of hours of investigative work have gone into the case and every bit of information helps.

“If you know anything or have heard anything about Ms Harris’ death, we ask you to please contact Police and pass on that information. Even if it seems small or insignificant, it could be a vital link to other pieces of information we already have.” he says. “While Ms Harris’ family continue to grieve for Tracey, we want to be able to provide them with closure.”

The police ask anyone with information that may help them solve this case to speak to the Leading Investigator as soon as possible.

Detective Sergeant Langridge can be reached at Nelson Police station on 03 545 9679. Alternatively information may be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.