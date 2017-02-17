Photo of the Week: Seagull at the beach

While having a relaxing Valentines Day stroll along the front beach at Rabbit Island with her husband Paul, local woman Simone Taylor saw a couple of seagulls cracking open pipis and surfing in the waves.

Never one to leave her camera behind, Simone grabbed the opportunity and took some amazing photos of the birds.

Simone says she always has her camera with her when going out into nature and has taken photos as a hobby for more than ten years.

“I just take photos of things out in nature, anything which catches my eye. But I do tend to take a lot of photos of birds,” she says.

Simone works at Rutherford Retirement Village as a caregiver and takes photos in her free time with her Cannon Eos 700D camera.

