New rules for fencing pools

There are new pool fencing regulations from the start of this year to protect young children from falling into pools.

The new regulations replace the old Fencing of Swimming Pools Act 1987 and imply that all new build and old pools are required to be registered and have mandatory inspections every three years.

All swimming pools including temporary pop-up pools with a depth of more than 40cm will have to meet the consent requirements to restrict access to the pool area by children under 5 years old.

Another change to the old regulation is that safety covers can be used as barriers for spa pools and hot tubs and don’t have to be fenced off but closed if not supervised.

Pool Owners checklist:

My pool has a physical barrier that restricts access to children under 5 years old.

My pool gates open away from the pool, self-close and have a child-proof latch.

I have a backflow preventer on the tap used for filling the pool.

I don’t have anything climbable outside the pool barrier.

If you have any questions about the new regulations or the suitability of pool barrier options, you can register and get more information here.