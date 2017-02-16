Nelson’s youngest and oldest get to know each other

The cheek-to-cheek grins of the babies at Friday’s Music and Movement session at the Whareama Rest Home matched the large smiles and dancing eyes of the residents in the home’s hospital wing.

Each week for the past year, young and old came together as preschool music filled the corridors of Whareama Rest Home in Stoke and Oakwoods Retirement Village in Richmond.

The idea to bring preschool music sessions to rest-homes came from Whareama diversional therapist Linda Smaile, when she was studying the benefits of exercise and social connections for the seniors in her care.

“Even just a bit of movement can make a big difference and the residents love it, we do a mix of old nursery rhymes and songs that the residents like, and newer songs.

“And they like the social interactions just as much, you’ll see them light up while they’re watching the young ones.”

The free sessions grow intergenerational relationships and provide plenty of smiles, as well as getting the residents and preschoolers moving with singing story times, songs filled with actions, shaking maracas and twirling ribbons.

Megan Russell has been bringing her six-month-old daughter Imogen to the sessions for the past three months and says Imogen absolutely loves it.

“It’s great coming along each week and seeing all the smiles, you really feel like you’re giving back and it’s fun getting the rest-home folk involved with the babies and brightening up their day. Both the littlies and the oldies really benefit and it’s just a great thing to do, I’d recommend it to any mum.”

Held by local woman Felicity Yates, otherwise known as Flossie the Balloon Lady, the free sessions are open to under fives with a parent or guardian.

Sessions run every Friday from 10am at Whareama and every Wednesday at 1.30pm at Oakwoods.

For more information, go to the Preschool Music in Rest Homes Nelson Facebook page.