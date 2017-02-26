Nelson’s Hawke Cup Challenge over

The Nelson Griffins proved no match for Bay of Plenty in their Hawke Cup Challenge at the Bay Oval at the weekend.

Nelson’s timid challenge was eventually ended when they were dismissed for 275 in pursuit of Bay of Plenty’s 469 for 9 declared.

Only opener Mason Thelin (69) and Nelson College wicket keeper Nic Clark (63) made any sizeable contribution.

Such was the lack of runs from the top order, the last two Nelson partnerships managed 116 runs to at least gain a shred of respectability in a game they were thoroughly outplayed in.