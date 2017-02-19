Nelson Wine & Food Festival kicks off

The Nelson Wine & Food Festival has officially kicked into gear for 2017.

The iconic annual festival celebrates sensational sounds, wine, food, and summer.

Head along to the Middle-Earth Vineyard in Brightwater today from 11am – 5pm for all-day music & entertainment, fantastic food, and award-winning wine and beer.

There’s a great lineup of wines, craft beer, food and of course, entertaining live bands, including Paul Madsen, Cruise Control Band, The Dixie Prix, Neal Brothers.

Tickets are $20 at the gate with under 12-year-olds entering for free.