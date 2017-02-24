Nelson rivers 100% swimmable

Newly released data shows that Nelson’s Rivers are 100% swimmable based on concentrations of Escherichia coli (E. coli) and toxic algae in the water.

The Ministry for the Environment has just released figures showing a snapshot of swimming water quality for rivers throughout New Zealand.

National Policy Statement work, swimmability maps and the new Improvement Fund are now in place across Nelson as a response to growing community expectations about freshwater.

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese says she welcomes the Minister’s focus on an issue that is capturing the mood of all New Zealanders.

“While we are flattered by the report’s recognition of water quality improvement and our community and council’s commitment to clean rivers in our region, we know we have much more work to do.

“Although the MFE data shows our modelled rivers are 100% swimmable this is just a snapshot,” says Rachel.

“We must all continue to show a commitment to our freshwater resource. Continuing investment in stormwater and wastewater infrastructure is key to achieving these ongoing improvements”