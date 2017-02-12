Organisers of the Nelson Motor Show are making the most of the fantastic weather to host the last day of the public display at Tahuna Beach Holiday Park. The three day event started on Friday with the popular evening cruise around the Nelson Tasman District, before the public got their first chance on Saturday to get up close and personal with impressive cars from all over the country. Sunday’s show also saw the Exide Strongman Competition and the lawnmower motor challenge, with one competitor building a lawn mower powered, portable bar. If you haven’t already been, today is the last day to catch the action at the Nelson Motor Show. Parking is free within the holiday park with entrance via Parkers Rd. Adult entry is $10 per person while children are free.