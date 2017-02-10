Musicians come to Nelson at Le Cabaret de la Vie

Scottish-born urban folk blues Jazz singer-songwriter Isabella Miller Bell Aka Ma Bell is bringing her famous travelling pop-up cabaret road show to Nelson.

The show features a selection of top independent South Island musicians for a whistle tour a show at Nelsons Boathouse on February 24.

Ma Bell says that due to the earthquakes many musicians and artists have left Christchurch to start new chapters, with Nelson being a popular destination.

Singer-songwriter Jacquie Walters and accordionist/mandolin player Barrie McDonald will reunite with some of their musical colleagues in guest appearances at le Cabaret de la Vie (The Cabaret of Life) an intimate theatrical style cabaret show which is part of the Christchurch Pop Up Concert Series.

Ma Bell’s other guests include the highly accomplished Pianist Singer Elizabeth Braggins, Mama’s got the Blues with award-winning slide and finger-style guitarist Susan L Grant and songwriting duo the Penny Blacks.

Ma Bell has been travelling around the South presenting shows since 2012 supported by Creative Communities funding.