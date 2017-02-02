Motorhomes descend on Tapawera

The annual Music in the Mountains rally, organised by the Nelson-Tasman Motor Vehicle Association, has again put the small rural community of Tapawera on the map with 630 motorhomes and about 1200 people attending the popular annual event at the weekend.

Music in the Mountains was hosted by Tapawera Area School and this year the feature act for Friday was country singer Joy Adams. Frankie Stevens and the Diamond Divas Show with All Star Band performed on Saturday while The Great Pretenders were on stage on Sunday.

There was also the annual Walk Up Concert with guest speaker, author John Ellis and a Sunday Market put on by the community and motor-home owners.

The Tapawera community also ran other events to coincide with the weekend, including the annual VAST Art Show and the Top of the South Tapawera shearing competition.

The Nelson-Tasman MCA Area 70 committee, under the leadership of its new chairperson, Murray Finch, organised the rally which has grown from 100 motorhomes in 2007 to a record 630 this year. Tapawera farmer Brent Hodgkinson also did his bit to help out cutting a hole in one of his fences so that the extra numbers had room to set up camp which covered four rugby fields.

“We may all be creating a monster,” Murray says. “The rallies are getting bigger, and so more space is needed to hold them.

“But, I for one, am not about to put a stop to them. The reliability of the weather has also been a big draw card to the event – it’s never rained since being here.

“We have people from associations all over New Zealand and, this year, even ones from Australia and Canada. There were 50 first-timers to the event.”

The rally is the main fund-raiser for the year for many groups with the Friends of the School parent-teacher group running the tea and coffee barista service and the second-hand book event. The Sport and Recreation group run the swimming pools and also cater for an evening meal, while the Tapawera Rugby Club put on a barbecue as well as providing showers.

President of the Friends of the School, Jeanette Booth says “it was a chance to raise a large sum of money from outside the community for our children.”