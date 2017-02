Missing man Shaun Matheson, otherwise known as ‘Fro’ has been found.

The 32-year-old Motueka local was reported missing last Thursday was located safe and well in Takaka yesterday afternoon.

Shaun was last seen at the corner of King Edward and High Streets, Motueka at 12:30am on Thursday and police would like to thank everyone who got in touch with sightings and information that helped to find him.