Mapua Wharf’s popularity grows

A new survey shows that the popularity of Mapua Wharf is growing. Visitor numbers increased up to 15% compared to last year, with many people spending more time in the waterfront cafes and shops.

The survey which was commissioned by the Tasman District Council counted the number of people entering the area on three days over the holiday period, with visitor numbers going up to 10,224 people on January 2.

Tasman Mayor Richard Kempthorne said visitor numbers were up on last summer every surveyed day.

“It can be difficult making a direct comparison year on year because weather and other factors can make a big difference to visitor numbers on any given day, but such a clear increasing trend shows what a popular destination Mapua has become.”

Following the increase in popularity, Tasman District Council carries out a public survey to find out people’s wishes for the wider Mapua waterfront area.

Mayor Kempthorne said the Council’s Mapua Waterfront Survey is open until February 13 and urged people to have a say.

“We’ll use the survey results to help guide future decision-making on the use of Council-owned land in the waterfront area – including the Waterfront Park, Mapua Wharf, remediated commercial and residential land, and Grossi Point. It will also give us a steer as to the amount and type of infrastructure that may be needed, and future funding needs.”

People can fill in the survey here or pick up a hard copy from the purple mailboxes located around Mapua.