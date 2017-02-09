Liam Malone wins Halberg Award

Stoke’s Liam Malone has won Disabled Sportsperson of the Year at tonight’s Halberg Awards in Auckland.

Liam, who took the world by storm with his three medals over the sprint distances in the Rio Paralympics, paid tribute to his Dad for taking a punt on his future and for his unwavering support over the years.

He was also quick to point out he thought swimmer Sophie Pascoe would win the award for her own impressive medal haul at the Games last year.

“I’ve had the privilege of knowing her since I was five or six and she’s a tremendous athlete,” Liam said after winning the award.

He noted that when he came away from the 2015 World Championships, he decided to be more innovative in his approach and his blades which had clearly paid off.

Liam said the highlight of his Paralympic campaign was winning silver in the 100m on his late mother’s birthday.