Late wickets provide Hawke Cup hope for Nelson

The Nelson Griffins earned two late wickets to give themselves a glimmer of hope in their Hawke Cup Challenge cricket match against Bay of Plenty at Bay Oval today.

The home team won the toss and elected to bat on a belter of a batting wicket and piled on the runs as expected with a draw good enough to see them retain the Cup.

The home team finished day one at 284 for four.

Nelson did grab two late wickets to give themselves a chance of restricting Bay of Plenty to an acceptable total if they can get early wickets tomorrow.

Joe Carter made 105 and opener Peter Drysdale made an unbeaten 83.

The pair put on 159 runs for the second wicket before Joe O’Connor had him caught by Willem Ludick.

Fellow Bay of Plenty opener Tom MacRury adding 54 off 88 balls to set the tone for the day early before he was run out by the returning Josh Clarkson.

However Tom Zohrab removed Alex Lees for 21 and then Sam Baxendine removed Ben Musgrove in the next over for a seven-ball duck, to give the visitors a glimmer of hope heading into day two of three.