Increase in online job advertisements

Nelson/Tasman region saw the biggest increase across New Zealand in online job advertisement last month.

According to the latest Job Online report, Nelson/Tasman online job vacancies increased by 1.7 per cent.

Over the past month, the number of vacancies increased in nine out of ten regions.

In New Zealand, the number of online job advertisements grew by 0.5 per cent in January 2017 and by 12 per cent since January 2016.

Online job advertisements rose in all skill levels, with the strongest growth in low skilled jobs.

MBIE’s Labour Market Trends acting manager Amapola Generosa says growth was concentrated in construction and engineering, and education and training industry groups.

“Growth this month continues the strong growth in labour demand in December last year,” says Ms Generosa.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Jobs Online measures changes in online job advertisements from three internet job boards – SEEK, Trade Me Jobs and the Education Gazette.