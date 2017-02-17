Iconic Nelson jeweler broken into

Overnight one of Nelson’s most iconic jewellery stores was broken into with several pieces stolen.

At approximately 2.35 am an offender used a rock to gain entry to the famous Jens Hansen Jewellers Store on Trafalgar Square, causing extensive damage to the store.

The rock was then used to smash open the glass cabinets inside the shop and several pieces of jewellery were taken.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Nelson Central area around the time of the burglary, as they may have information that could assist Police with their investigation.

Any information can be provided to Nelson Police on (03) 546 3840.

Alternatively, information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 08000 555 111.