Governor-General to visit Nelson

After postponing her trip to the region late last year, Governor-General, The Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy will visit Nelson this week alongside Sir David Gascoigne.

The two and a half day visit will be the first regional visit by Dame Patsy since beginning her term at the end of August. Her aim is to visit every region of New Zealand before her term finishes in 2021.

Dame Patsy will be visiting local businesses and organisations, focusing on innovation, technology and environmental initiatives during her time in the region.

The visit commences on February 22 with a powhiri at Te Awhina Marae. Later Dame Patsy and Sir David will have dinner with Rachel Reese, Mayor of Nelson City, Richard Kempthorne, Mayor of Tasman District and other community leaders.

On Thursday, the programme will start with a visit to the Brook Waimarama Sanctuary followed by a tour of the Suter Art Gallery.

They will then visit Pic’s Peanut Butter before attending a lunchtime attention for local winegrowers at Greenhough Vineyard.

The afternoon will conclude with a visit to the Cawthron Institute.

In the evening, Dame Patsy and Sir David will host a community reception for invited guests from local community organisations and businesses at The Boathouse.

On Friday, Dame Patsy and Sir David will visit the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology for a tour of the Innovation Hub and Maritime Simulator. The environment will be the focus again at Nayland College with Their Excellencies meeting with junior students to discuss their tree planting and water monitoring projects.

They will also attend a short concert by primary school students who have been learning instruments with the Nayland Music Trust.

The final event of the visit will be a trip by boat from Kaiteriteri to Anchorage, with Dame Patsy and Sir David taking the opportunity to walk a short portion of the Abel Tasman Coast Track.