Fruit industry set to have a successful year

New Zealand’s apple and pear industry are set to have a very successful year with the largest ever crop, which will strengthen the industries plans for a billion dollar export growth.

Pipfruit New Zealand’s chief executive Alan Pollard says that the forecast for exported fruits this year already surpasses the biggest export yet in 2004, great news for regions like Nelson who are rebounding from significant hail events last season.

“This is a phenomenal time for New Zealand’s apple and pear industry. 2017 is shaping up to be a season to celebrate and we continue to strive for even greater success.”

Nelson is the second largest apple growing area in New Zealand and an important backbone for the whole fruit industry.

The increase in export will benefit the industry in Nelson greatly, which suffered a severe blow in last season’s hail storms that destroyed a great portion of the crop.

“It’s more great news for provincial New Zealand, leading to increased employment opportunities with more skilled labour demand in Gisborne, Waikato, Hawkes Bay, Wairarapa, Nelson, South Canterbury and Central Otago.