Free parking for Queen St businesses

Richmond Unlimited has secured free car parking at the Richmond A & P Showgrounds to help alleviate pressure on parks in the Richmond central business district while the Queen St upgrade is completed.

One of the biggest concerns of Queen St retailers and businesses is that the loss of car parks during the upgrade, which started last week, will impact on their trading.

The Tasman District Council has already reduced time limits in some car parks to free them up for shoppers and this week Richmond Unlimited announced it has negotiated extra free parks at the A & P Showgrounds.

“We are doing anything we can to make it easier for retailers, businesses and shoppers during the Queen St upgrade,” Richmond Unlimited chairperson Marina Buonocore says. “Hopefully this will help free up car parks in the CBD for customers.”

Marina is hoping businesses and retailers will encourage their staff to use the car parks in the Showgrounds because “it’s to their benefit”.

“It’s only a 500m walk from the Showgrounds to the CBD and this is an incentive for their businesses,” Marina says.

The car park is open from 7am to 9pm daily.