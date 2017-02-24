Fixit Café serves up unusual dinner

The Tahunanui Community Centre was buzzing on Wednesday night with locals enjoying a meal together and finding out what the Fixit Café is all about.

The Fixit Café hosted an evening meal in which people could bring damaged household items to be repaired, encouraging locals to re-use items to reduce waste and save costs.

“We had over 20 people bringing along everything from their laptops to their bike, looking for some help to fix or mend something that might otherwise have been thrown out”, says community activator, Jacqui Irwin.

“There were guys from the Menzshed, an IT guy, a bike mechanic, and someone to help with sewing and mending. It was great to see everyone enjoying the meal, meeting new people, and having a newly repaired item to take home,” says Jacqui.

By the end of the evening, among other repairs, two bikes were back on the road, several items of clothing were wearable again, and quite a bit of IT advice had been dispensed.

It was such a big success that the community centre is already planning another one on April 26 from 5 pm.