Eight stranded whales refloated

No stranded whales have been found in a search by DOC rangers this morning of Golden Bay coastline on Farewell Spit and down to Collingwood.

Another eight pilot whales had stranded at Taupata Point south of Farewell Spit in Golden Bay yesterday afternoon.

As hoped by volunteers and DOC staff which were keeping the whales cool and comfortable over the evening, it appears the eight whales have refloated in the overnight high tide.

At this time, it is not known where the pod of pilot whales that has been in Golden Bay in recent days is.

DOC staff are ready to respond should there be any further whale strandings in the area.