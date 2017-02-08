Driver stable after crashing into truck

A man involved in a crash with a truck on Monday is in stable condition in Nelson Hospital.

Nelson Marlborough Health Communications Officer Jane Horder confirmed the condition of the rescued driver today.

The crash happened at about 7.45 am Monday morning on State Highway 6 between Nelson and Rai Valley.

The truck driver slowed down due to early morning sun strike and the car ran into the back of the truck.

The man in the car had multi-trauma injuries and was quickly brought to the Nelson Hospital Emergency Department with the Rescue Helicopter.

– Story with NZ Herald.