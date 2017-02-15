Dempsters rule the court

The trio of Dempster brothers won their second consecutive Burger King 3×3 Quest basketball tournament on Saturday at the Tahunanui Beach Tennis Courts.

Aaron, Nathan and Nelson Giants captain Sam Dempster teamed with Chris Duthie in a tournament where the brothers, playing as Stoke Eagles, they didn’t have it all their own way.

The Eagles lost in overtime to Team Groundbound in their opening game, but gained the ultimate revenge by beating them in overtime in the final.

Ironically, it was Sam who missed a free throw which would have sealed the victory in regulation time.

Sam says, considering Groundbound was made up of mostly of family members of his partner, it made for a friendly rivalry throughout the day.

The Eagles have earned the right to play in Auckland in the national finals next month for a spot at the world event, but Nathan says they are still weighing up their options.

“It certainly would be good to play in but we know that Sam will be out with his Giants commitments, so we;ll just see how it goes.

Seventeen teams played across all the grades on Saturday.

The 33s went undefeated to win the Under-17 men’s grade.

The Neglenators won the Under-19 men’s grade while the Hot Shots won the Junior Mixed grade.

It was the fourth year the event had come to Nelson and it is part of a national series that is making its way down the South Island before the national finals are held next month in Auckland.