Cruise ship in Nelson harbour

The Cruise Ship MS The World entered Nelson harbour this morning.

Towering over the harbour buildings the ship can easily be spotted.

Being the largest privately owned residential cruise ship at 195 meters in length and 29 meters in width the ship only has 165 residences.

The exclusive ship will visit Nelson for one day for residents to explore our region before leaving for Wellington and the North Island.

The Ship started this year’s journey in Australia and is now exploring New Zealand, after that it will leave for a long journey to Japan before finally reaching the shores of Florida by the end of the year.

Another cruise ship, the Europa will arrive in Nelson this Friday morning.