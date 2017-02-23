Commuters go by bike

Police left their cop cars in the yard and commuters left their cars in the garage, and they all got on their bikes and cruised into Sundial Square for a free bagel and coffee as part of Go By Bike Day.

About 50 cyclists, some regular bike commuters and others just out to celebrate last Wednesday’s Go By Bike Day, enjoyed a free breakfast and bike check courtesy of the Tasman District Council.

There were also giveaways and a chance to test ride a demonstration E bike supplied by Village Cycles.

Two of the less frequent cyclists at Go By Bike Day were Richmond police officers Charlotte Donaldson and Jamein Bristowe who were giving the official police bike a spin.

The bike is equipped with a siren and flashing lights and is designed mainly for community police work, although Charlotte concedes “we are so busy we don’t usually get enough time to ride it”.

“Grant Heney has one at the Motueka station and he uses it quite a bit but we don’t use our much,” Charlotte says. “We usually need to get around a lot quicker so we use the cars.”

Regular cycle commuter Jennie McGuiness, who rides from Nelson to her job at MWH in Richmond three times a week, says she enjoys keeping fit and the “experience of riding along our cycleways”.

Council community partnership coordinator Mike Tasman-Jones, who doubled as breakfast cook on Go By Bike day, says it was an opportunity for cyclists to enjoy a free breakfast and socialise with like-minded people before heading to work.

Mike says council always supports Go By Bike Day because it encourages people to get on their bikes and make the most of the district’s cycleways.

Council is also walking, or at least riding, the talk when it comes to cycling, because last week it was leading its category in the Aotearoa Cycling Challenge.

The challenge encourages organisations to get their staff to ride a bike for at least 10 minutes in February and TDC was leading the 200 to 499 staff category with 79 riders, or 30 per cent of its staff, getting on their bikes.