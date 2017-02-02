Century old tractors take centre stage

Higgins Heritage Park roared into life last weekend for the Nelson Vintage Engine and Machinery Club’s annual show.

“[Both days] went very well, I’ve just been talking to one of our regular men that comes from Blenheim and he said it’s always a great atmosphere here at Pigeon Valley, another comes from Greymouth and he says that this is the nicest venue in the country that he goes to,” says park manager Alan Palmer.

The whole park was opened up to the public with grain being threshed in one corner, vintage tractors taking centre stage, small engines enjoying their shady spot, while the park’s jigger and traction engine were put to work taking people for free rides. The main attraction this year however, were three tractors, each around 100 years in age and having spent the majority of their lives in the Tapawera area. A quilt display was also on offer in the park’s library.

“It’s well-known to be a very happy event, everybody gets on very well and when visitors come to Higgins Heritage Park, the most common expression is “gee you’ve got a lot of different things here” and I think that’s its greatest value,” says Alan. “The next event at the park will be the transport weekend which is the first weekend of March and then the first weekend of April will be a normal steam up day. The first Sunday of May will be the last steam day for the season and we are hoping to do some more threshing of grain, the army group will be putting on some action and I believe the local motorhome group will be here for a rally.”