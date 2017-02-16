Cameron’s support crew enjoying the ride

Behind every successful athlete there’s an army of supporters and Kathmandu Coast to Coast Two-Day winner Cameron Jones is no exception.

Cameron, 16, became the youngest person to win the iconic multisport race when he traversed 243km across the South Island on Friday and Saturday in a record time of 12hr 19min 5sec. The 16-year-old Waimea College student held a 10 minute lead at the end of day one before paddling and cycling his way to the finish line at New Brighton, 47 minutes ahead of second-placed Oliver Thompson.

Although it was a remarkable effort by the talented multisport athlete, he is the first to admit that he owes everything to his supporters and sponsors. And at the top of that list are his parents Phil Jones and Mary Duncan who have driven thousands of kilometres, transporting Cameron and his bikes and kayaks to races around the country.

“The first race we took him to was the 3D in Rotorua in 2014 when he was 13,” Phil says. “We had to get a dispensation for him to compete and he finished 22nd in the open field.

“We’ve covered quite a few miles since then but we’ve really enjoyed it. We’ve obviously spent a lot of time in Arthur’s Pass while Cameron has been training for the Coast to Coast but what could be better than that – I love that country.”

“When Cameron did the paddle at the weekend, I still had time to go mountainbiking up around Craigieburn. It was a win-win.”

Phil says the family also fits family holidays around Cameron’s races and training, with the Coast to Coast giving Mary plenty of opportunities to visit her family in Darfield near Arthur’s Pass. The Jones family spent last Christmas in Darfield, allowing Cameron to paddle the kayak stage of the race with Coast to Coast legends Richard and Elina Ussher the day before Christmas and then join them on the mountain running course on Christmas Day.

Cameron is also fortunate to have a great support network in Nelson with world-class athletes like the Usshers, Dan Busch and Trevor Voyce all helping out.

“They are a fantastic bunch of people who take him under their wing and teach him and support him,” Phil says. “He’s gets up at five in the morning to go paddling with Dan, and why wouldn’t he?

“He’s also had a huge amount of support from Village Cycles and Giant (cycles) and Waimea College – all the teachers keep an eye for him.”

Cameron says he is also fortunate to have a close group of friends at Waimea College who are also involved in multisport. The Waimea College team of cyclist Daniel Reid, runner Maddie Mitchell and kayaker Maggie McLean won the school’s mixed teams section in the Coast to Coast on Saturday.

And Cameron can take some of the credit for the team’s win having taught Maggie how to kayak. Maggie fell out five times when she and Cameron paddled the Waimakariri in training in January, but on Saturday she managed to stay in the boat for the entire 67km.

“I only started kayaking in December so I’ve learned a lot,” Maggie says. “It was awesome – the river was up but it was really good.”

Maddie finished the run in 5hr 34min while Maggie completed the kayak in just over five hours. Daniel showed his class, riding in the leading group on day one and then riding the last seven kilometres with a flat tyre – the Waimea team finished in 14hr 32min.